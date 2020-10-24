The FA Cup - Qualifying - Fourth Round
FA Cup fourth qualifying round: Solihull Moors 4-0 Wrexham

Solihull Moors saw off National League rivals Wrexham to reach the FA Cup first round proper.

Joe Sbarra opened the scoring for the home side after a fine cut-back from ex-Cardiff City right-back Cameron Coxe.

Adam Rooney increased Moors' lead from the penalty spot, sending Rob Lainton the wrong way, after Elliott Durrell shoved Mitch Hancox in the area.

Cameron Archer and Sbarra added further goals to increase Wrexham's misery.

Solihull will find out their next opponents in Monday evening's draw from 19:00 GMT.

