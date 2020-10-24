Manchester City: Sergio Aguero suffers leg injury
Last updated on .From the section Man City
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering a leg muscle injury in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham.
City's all-time leading scorer, was taken off at half-time at London Stadium and will be assessed on Sunday.
Argentina international Aguero, 32, only returned last weekend after almost four months out with a knee problem.
City's other recognised striker, Gabriel Jesus, is also sidelined.
Pep Guardiola's side travel to Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing Sheffield United in the Premier League next Saturday.
Aguero played 65 minutes on his return in the 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal on 17 October, and scored his 40th Champions League goal as he played 68 minutes of the 3-1 Champions League victory against Porto on Wednesday.
