Glenavon's Andrew Doyle received a red card in the first half

Glentoran's wait for a first win of the season goes on as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by nine-man Glenavon.

Glenavon secured a point against the odds when Calum Birney's 78th-minute header cancelled out Robbie McDaid's penalty two minutes earlier.

Andrew Doyle was given a straight red card for Glenavon in the first half before Peter Campbell was dismissed for two bookable offences in the second.

Both teams have one point from their opening two games.

Looking to bounce back from last week's defeat by Cliftonville, Glentoran were handed an early boost when referee Lee Tavinder deemed Doyle's challenge on Gallagher worthy of a red card.

While it was certainly mistimed, replays appeared to indicate that Doyle was unfortunate to have received a straight red.

Tavinder did not produce a card, however, when Glenavon defender Colin Coates and Glentoran striker Andrew Mitchell clashed in the away side's penalty area.

Unsurprisingly, the home side created the better chances in the second half as Mitchell fired over from Jamie McDonagh's cross before Dale Gorman passed up a golden opportunity when he dragged his right-footed shot wide of James Taylor's right-hand post from 10 yards out.

Glenavon's task was made even more difficult when Campbell was dismissed. The winger, who joined the club from Loughgall in the summer, received his second yellow card for a foul on Ciaran O'Connor having been cautioned earlier for a late challenge on Gorman.

Glentoran looked to have found the all-important goal from the spot when substitute McDaid netted his 50th goal for the club after Matthew Snoddy had been penalised for taking O'Connor down inside the box.

But Glentoran's joy was short-lived as Birney pegged back his former side with a well-taken header from Conor McCloskey's free-kick.

Luke McCullough came close to firing a winner for the Glens late on only to see his drive from the edge of the box tipped over by Taylor as Gary Hamilton's side held on for a hard-fought point.