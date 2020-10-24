St Mirren v Hamilton was called off after the Paisley club were left with just 11 available players

The Scottish football season can be played to a finish despite the "big challenges" of Covid-19 outbreaks at clubs, says national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch.

For the second successive weekend St Mirren's Premiership game is postponed, while Kilmarnock were also unable to fulfil a league fixture this month.

The SPFL aims to put a contingency plan in place for a curtailed campaign.

"I do think we can get to the end," said Prof Leitch.

"You can see what happens when the virus gets into a club. It would be true of any workplace.

"It does become a big challenge and that's why the mitigations and rules that the club and their staff are following are so crucial.

"But the season itself, we should be able to get to the end if people can continue to follow the rules inside the clubs."

Prof Leitch also confirmed the Scottish government's new tiered system of restrictions, which comes into force on 2 November, offers the prospect of reduced crowds returning to stadia in some health board areas.

"The fundamental answer to that is yes, with a couple of caveats," he added on Radio Scotland's Off The Ball programme.

"The strategic framework we've published is out for consultation, so things might change around and parliament are going to debate it on Tuesday. But tier zero and [tier] one say stadia open with restricted numbers.

"The other challenge here is that to get to level one is hard. You have to have pretty low levels of transmission. But in there is hope. There is optimism about what we might be able to do around pilot events again."