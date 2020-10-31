Albion Rovers v Brechin City

AlbionAlbion Rovers15:00BrechinBrechin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Elgin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Annan Athletic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Queen's Park
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Edinburgh City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|3
|6
|Cowdenbeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|7
|Stirling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Stranraer
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|9
|Albion
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|10
|Brechin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0