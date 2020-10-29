Last updated on .From the section National League

Boreham Wood were due to host Dagenham at Meadow Park on Saturday

Saturday's National League game between Boreham Wood and Dagenham & Redbridge has been postponed.

The Daggers said external-link some of their players and staff have reported symptoms of Covid-19.

A decision was taken to send all players and staff home for testing, following consultations with the Covid medical officers at both the club and the National League.

Boreham Wood wished those affected a "full and speedy recovery".

It is the fourth National League fixture scheduled for Saturday to be called off.

Aldershot v Notts County, Halifax v Wealdstone and Wrexham v Sutton have also been postponed because of issues relating to coronavirus.