Liverpool v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rhys Williams played the final hour of Liverpool's win against Midtjylland on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are without Fabinho because of a hamstring problem, so 19-year-old centre-back Rhys Williams could make his Premier League debut.

The Reds will monitor the fitness of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, who are nearing returns, while this game may come too soon for Joel Matip.

Michail Antonio is absent for West Ham but boss David Moyes does not think the player's hamstring injury is "too bad".

The striker could be replaced by Sebastien Haller at Anfield.

Deadline-day signing Said Benrahma awaits his Hammers debut, having not been involved against Manchester City last weekend because of a lack of match fitness.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Without the injured Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool are playing a little bit like they know their back door is slightly ajar. Fabinho's hamstring injury in midweek clearly does not help in that department.

Having Alisson back in goal is a big boost, but he doesn't come for crosses so the Reds will need to find a way to deal with that.

West Ham have got their own injury problems too, though. Michail Antonio is their best striker but he is missing after being injured against Manchester City following his superb goal in that game.

Without him, West Ham will still be competitive but it is hard to see them getting anything out of this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Rap Game UK judge DJ Target

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in eight Premier League games against West Ham since losing both meetings in 2015-16 (W6, D2).

The Hammers won 3-0 at Anfield in August 2015 but that is their only victory in their past 47 league games away to the Reds.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's side have won 28 of their past 29 top-flight matches at Anfield.

If the Reds avoid defeat they will equal the club record of 63 home league games unbeaten.

The only club in the top four English divisions to have enjoyed a longer undefeated streak on home turf is Chelsea (86 league matches between 2004 and 2008).

Sadio Mane is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance.

Mane has scored in each of his last four games against West Ham, and has five goals and three assists in six Premier League matches for Liverpool versus the Hammers.

Mohamed Salah has six goals and two assists in his six top-flight games against West Ham.

West Ham United