Sheffield United v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Max Lowe suffered concussion and blurred vision on his Premier League debut for Sheffield United against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe is available to face Manchester City after passing concussion protocols.

John Lundstram's refusal to agree a new contract is not expected to have an impact on his involvement.

City defender Nathan Ake could return from a groin problem, while Aymeric Laporte is under consideration for only his second league game of the season.

Manager Pep Guardiola remains without Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City got a good win in the Champions League in France on Tuesday but Marseille were not up to much.

This will be a bigger test. Sheffield United are still without a win in 2020-21 but they created lots of chances at Anfield in their defeat by Liverpool last time out.

That was arguably the Blades' best performance of the season so far. I think they will be pretty direct again here, and they can cause City problems.

Ruben Dias has looked pretty solid in the City defence since he arrived at the end of last month but this will be a decent test for him.

Prediction: 0-2

Crystal Palace didn't have any points after seven games in 2017-18, while Southampton (in 1998-99), Newcastle (in 1999-2000) and Sunderland (in 2013-14) each had one.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League in eight attempts, the most they've faced any side in the division without winning (D3, L5). Their only goal in those fixtures was scored by Brian Deane in April 1993.

Manchester City are vying to win four consecutive league games against Sheffield United for the first time since March 1930.

The Blades are winless in six league meetings since a 1-0 triumph in the second tier in January 2000.

Sheffield United

The Blades could fail to win any of their first seven league games in a season for the first time since 1991.

Sheffield United have equalled their worst record of one point after six league fixtures in a season, first set in the 1975-76 top flight. They lost their seventh league match of that season.

They have earned a solitary point from their past nine Premier League fixtures since beating Chelsea in July.

The Blades can match the club Premier League record of five successive home games without a win, set in 1993 and equalled in 1994.

Manager Chris Wilder has won 99 of his 202 matches in charge of the club in all competitions.

Billy Sharp is one short of 100 league goals for Sheffield United.

Manchester City