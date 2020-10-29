Burnley v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could play his 100th Premier League game if he is passed fit

TEAM NEWS

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson is doubtful with a calf injury, while Erik Pieters misses out with a similar problem.

Phil Bardsley remains unavailable following a positive coronavirus test, while this game comes too soon for Ben Mee and Jack Cork.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reported no new injury concerns following Wednesday's win against Krasnodar.

Thiago Silva was rested in midweek and is set to reclaim a starting spot.

The Blues will continue to assess Kepa Arrizabalaga's shoulder problem, while Billy Gilmour is still recovering from knee surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley are still waiting for their first win but they do seem to be getting better. They created a few chances against Tottenham on Monday and they were a bit unlucky to end up being beaten.

I think the Clarets will get something out of this game, though. I'm not fully convinced by Chelsea at the moment because I don't think you can be.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is still tinkering with his personnel and formation. Yes, they did pretty well against Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend but it was without ever really looking like scoring.

One positive is that Thiago Silva is already looking the part at the back. This will be Silva's first visit to Burnley but he will obviously be told what to expect about the way the Clarets play.

To be honest, though, they could just hang a crash helmet on his peg in the dressing room, and if he asks what it is about just tell him that he will find out at 3pm on Saturday.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only victory in 12 Premier League matches against Chelsea was by 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (D3, L8).

The Blues are unbeaten in all six of their Premier League fixtures away to Burnley, scoring two goals or more in each of their five victories at Turf Moor.

The Clarets' last top-flight home win against Chelsea came in August 1973, when Frank Casper scored the only goal.

Burnley

Burnley could lose four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since 2010.

They are also in danger of suffering five defeats in their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1927-28. They recovered to avoid relegation that season.

Sean Dyche's side have won just one of their past 24 home league games against established top-six sides (D4, L19). That victory came against Tottenham in February 2019.

Burnley have played 19.6% of their passes long, the highest percentage in the Premier League this season.

They have scored just one top-flight goal from open play, a joint-low in 2020-21.

If fit, Johann Berg Gudmundsson could play his 100th Premier League game.

Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood could both make their 100th Premier League appearance for Burnley.

Chelsea