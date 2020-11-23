Hibernian v St Johnstone

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hopes to have Christian Doidge back in his squad against St Johnstone on Tuesday.

The striker has returned to training after missing two games while Scott Allan, Kyle Magennis and Lewis Stevenson are still missing.

Saints are likely to be without Murray Davidson after the midfielder landed heavily on his shoulder in Saturday's draw with Motherwell.

Callum Davidson has an otherwise have a full squad.

A win for Hibs, who drew with Celtic on Saturday, would take them above Aberdeen into third, at least until the Dons meet Hamilton Academical on Wednesday while victory for the visitors would take them two places up to sixth.

Hibernian midfielder Stevie Mallan: "We've looked at St Johnstone's record and we've done a bit of analysis on them. They've played really well, got a good few results.

"It's a great start for us. We're up there where we want to be. We always want to do better. The manager's always pushing us to not dwell on what we've got. Just keep going forward."

St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser: "Eight games unbeaten shows we are doing things right, defensively and attacking. Even if we are going behind we are still getting points.

"We have to turn these draws into wins now and keep getting more points on the board because we could be higher than eighth. As a unit we just need to score more goals."

Did you know? Hibernian are unbeaten in their past four meetings with St Johnstone but Saints' last win in the fixture came at Easter Road.

