Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen - team news, stats & selectors

Hamilton Academical captain Brian Easton has shaken off a knock and should be fit to retain his starting place against Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Aberdeen also have an unchanged squad but still have nine players missing.

That includes Ross McCrorie, Connor McLennan and Lewis Ferguson, who are all self-isolating after the Scotland Under-21s squad's Covid-19 outbreak.

Wing-back Jonny Hayes and forward Niall McGinn miss out but could recover in time to face St Mirren on Saturday.

Marley Watkins, Dylan McGeouch and Tomas Cerny are more long-term absentees, while forward Scott Wright is to see a specialist over a groin problem.

Accies are awaiting results of a scan on Lewis Smith's hamstring injury, while fellow winger David Templeton and midfielder Charlie Trafford also remain out.

Aberdeen sit third ahead of fourth-top Hibernian's trip to face St Johnstone on Tuesday, while Accies are bottom, four points behind St Mirren and having already played a game more.

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "We deserved at least a point on Saturday. We missed a penalty but the boys gave everything and stuck to the game plan. I had to try something different.

"There were lots and lots of positives and I hope it gives us a foundation for the rest of the season."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We have obvious challenges. A lot of what has been good about the team has been speed, and arguably five of the best performers - McCrorie, Ferguson, Hayes, Wright, Watkins - if you take five key players out of any team then it will have an effect.

"Even with the difficulties we have, it's important we recognise we still have a good squad of players, we are still capable of picking up results."

Did you know? Hamilton have lost five league games in a row - and their most recent four meetings with Aberdeen - while the visitors have gone three away games without a win, or a goal.

