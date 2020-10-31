Tranmere Rovers v Morecambe

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|6
|9
|22
|2
|Cambridge
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|5
|16
|20
|3
|Forest Green
|9
|5
|3
|1
|12
|6
|6
|18
|4
|Carlisle
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|9
|3
|17
|5
|Cheltenham
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|7
|6
|16
|6
|Exeter
|9
|4
|4
|1
|14
|10
|4
|16
|7
|Port Vale
|9
|5
|1
|3
|10
|7
|3
|16
|8
|Harrogate
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|7
|5
|15
|9
|Crawley
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|10
|5
|14
|10
|Salford
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|6
|7
|13
|11
|Colchester
|9
|3
|4
|2
|13
|11
|2
|13
|12
|Morecambe
|9
|4
|1
|4
|11
|19
|-8
|13
|13
|Leyton Orient
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|11
|0
|12
|14
|Walsall
|9
|2
|6
|1
|10
|10
|0
|12
|15
|Bradford
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|16
|Bolton
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|17
|Tranmere
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|11
|-5
|9
|18
|Barrow
|9
|1
|5
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|8
|19
|Grimsby
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|8
|20
|Oldham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|8
|21
|Stevenage
|9
|1
|3
|5
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|22
|Mansfield
|9
|0
|5
|4
|8
|14
|-6
|5
|23
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|17
|-13
|4
|24
|Southend
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|20
|-15
|2