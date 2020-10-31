Barnsley v Watford

BarnsleyBarnsley15:00WatfordWatford
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Reading
|9
|7
|1
|1
|17
|6
|11
|22
|2
|Bournemouth
|8
|4
|4
|0
|11
|6
|5
|16
|3
|Swansea
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|15
|4
|Millwall
|8
|4
|3
|1
|10
|5
|5
|15
|5
|Watford
|8
|4
|3
|1
|8
|4
|4
|15
|6
|Bristol City
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|7
|4
|14
|7
|Norwich
|8
|4
|2
|2
|9
|7
|2
|14
|8
|Middlesbrough
|8
|3
|4
|1
|8
|5
|3
|13
|9
|Luton
|8
|4
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|13
|10
|Stoke
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|9
|0
|12
|11
|Brentford
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|11
|2
|11
|12
|Blackburn
|8
|3
|1
|4
|18
|11
|7
|10
|13
|Preston
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|10
|0
|10
|14
|Cardiff
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7
|7
|0
|10
|15
|Birmingham
|8
|2
|4
|2
|5
|5
|0
|10
|16
|Huddersfield
|8
|3
|1
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|10
|17
|Rotherham
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|9
|18
|Coventry
|9
|2
|2
|5
|9
|18
|-9
|8
|19
|Barnsley
|8
|1
|4
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|20
|QPR
|8
|1
|4
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|21
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|3
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|6
|22
|Derby
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|12
|-8
|5
|23
|Wycombe
|8
|0
|1
|7
|3
|16
|-13
|1
|24
|Sheff Wed
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|-4