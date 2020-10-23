Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL are ready to "throw the book" at St Mirren for their recent Covid-19 woes that have resulted in their last two games being postponed. (Daily Mail print edition)

Celtic and Scotland forward Ryan Christie calls for a Holyrood rethink after he tested negative for Covid-19 six times during his 14-day quarantine. (Daily Record external-link )

Ibrox director Stuart Gibson says he "feels positive" about Rangers' chances of silverware this season. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Rangers are "brewing something special" according to former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson following the club's latest Europa League win away to Standard Liege on Thursday. (Daily Record external-link )

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says his side are judged against the Old Firm as he targets Celtic's downfall on Sunday at Pittodrie. (Daily Record external-link )

Hibs boss Jack Ross has pleaded with the SPFL not to start handing out forfeits to clubs for Covid-19 call offs. (Daily Record external-link )