Everton have apologised for Jordan Pickford's tackle on Virgil van Dijk, who is set to miss at least the rest of this season

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he has not considered leaving goalkeeper Jordan Pickford out of Sunday's Premier League match at Southampton.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk was left needing surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury after a tackle by Pickford, which went unpunished, during last Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Police have been investigating social media "threats" made towards Pickford.

"He is going to play on Sunday," said Ancelotti.

"I don't take into consideration to take him out. He trained well and is focused on the game."

On Thursday, Ancelotti said everyone at Everton was sorry for the tackle, but felt the reaction to it was "too much".

At a news conference on Friday, the Italian added that was unsure if Pickford, 26, had apologised directly to 29-year-old Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk.

"I know that he was in contact with [Liverpool captain Jordan] Henderson. He tried to be in contact with him but I don't know if he was able to be," said Ancelotti.

England international Pickford will face no further action for the challenge as the Football Association determined the incident was seen at the time having consulted with the match officials, including the video assistant referee.

Everton, who have won four and drawn one of their five Premier League games this season, are top of the table going into Sunday's trip to face Southampton at St Mary's.