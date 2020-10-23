Last updated on .From the section Championship

Rotherham defender Angus MacDonald (far left) was sent off for his challenge on Norwich midfielder Oliver Skipp

Norwich City and Rotherham United have both been fined £5,000 for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Both clubs admitted the Football Association charge following their Championship match on 17 October.

Players clashed in the 70th minute after Millers defender Angus MacDonald fouled Canaries midfielder Oliver Skipp at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

MacDonald was sent off for the challenge as Norwich won 2-1.