Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Pittodrie Stadium Date: Sunday, 25 October Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Beating Celtic can be worth "more than three points" to Aberdeen this season, says manager Derek McInnes.

A win against the champions at Pittodrie on Sunday would move Aberdeen level on points with Neil Lennon's side in the Scottish Premiership.

The sides then meet again the following week for the rearranged 2019-20 Scottish Cup semi-final.

"Sometimes you get more than three points by beating a strong opponent," McInnes said.

"To keep winning games and build momentum is very important for any team but when you win against good opponents like Celtic then it can give you that extra bit of belief."

Aberdeen have lost just twice in their 10 league games this season, and beat Hamilton 4-2 on Tuesday night.

McInnes believes there is still "more to come" from his squad this season and believes they can compete for cups and at the top end of the Premiership at the end of the season.

"I believe this squad is capable of good things," he said. "But the end of the season is the time to judge.

"I think when you put it [next] to previous squads there have maybe been better individuals at times in the last few seasons, but the strength has always been the team and I feel we have good options."