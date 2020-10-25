Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Lille
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has demanded an apology from Sky Sports, claiming the broadcaster tried to humiliate his club with a Twitter campaign ahead of Sunday's televised 3-3 draw with Celtic that showed only goals scored by the visitors. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Lille have been thwarted in their hopes of allowing fans into their stadium to watch their Europa League group game at home to Celtic after French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced an extension to a 9pm curfew on many cities across France following a second wave of Covid-19 cases. (Daily Record)
Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer has rejected claims from his manager, Neil Lennon, that a "confidence" issue is affecting some of the Celtic squad after a 3-3 draw away to Aberdeen followed defeats by Rangers and AC Milan. (The Scotsman)
Hibernian fear left-back Lewis Stevenson could have suffered lasting damage to his ankle in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final against city rivals Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News)
South Africa midfielder Bongani Zungu, Rangers' loan signing from Amiens, is expected out of quarantine ahead of the Ibrox side's Europa League group game against Lech Poznan. (The Herald)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has lauded Lewis Ferguson for his leadership as well as two goals from the penalty spot against Celtic on Sunday and predicted that the 21-year-old will soon earn a call-up to Scotland's senior squad. (The National)
OTHER GOSSIP
Scottish cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart sealed victory in the Giro d'Italia in Milan after a dramatic closing weekend of the race. (The National)