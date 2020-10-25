Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has demanded an apology from Sky Sports, claiming the broadcaster tried to humiliate his club with a Twitter campaign ahead of Sunday's televised 3-3 draw with Celtic that showed only goals scored by the visitors. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Lille have been thwarted in their hopes of allowing fans into their stadium to watch their Europa League group game at home to Celtic after French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced an extension to a 9pm curfew on many cities across France following a second wave of Covid-19 cases. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic central defender Kristoffer Ajer has rejected claims from his manager, Neil Lennon, that a "confidence" issue is affecting some of the Celtic squad after a 3-3 draw away to Aberdeen followed defeats by Rangers and AC Milan. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian fear left-back Lewis Stevenson could have suffered lasting damage to his ankle in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final against city rivals Hearts. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

South Africa midfielder Bongani Zungu, Rangers' loan signing from Amiens, is expected out of quarantine ahead of the Ibrox side's Europa League group game against Lech Poznan. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has lauded Lewis Ferguson for his leadership as well as two goals from the penalty spot against Celtic on Sunday and predicted that the 21-year-old will soon earn a call-up to Scotland's senior squad. (The National) external-link

OTHER GOSSIP