Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson gave Jack Butland his England debut in 2012

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 27-year-old joined the Eagles on deadline day from Stoke City for £1m.

Englishman Butland was signed as cover for number one Vicente Guaita after Wayne Hennessey picked up an injury on international duty with Wales.

"We needed to bring someone in and our misfortune continued as no sooner did Jack come and sign than he tested positive for coronavirus," said Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

"My only contact with him was on the phone to ask how he is feeling. He is feeling good, but very frustrated and disappointed that all he sees is four walls."

Palace are also without forward Jordan Ayew, who tested positive for the virus last week.

They have seven points from five Premier League games so far and travel to London rivals Fulham on Saturday at 15:00 BST.