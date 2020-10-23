Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales are unbeaten in nine competitive matches after October's 1-0 Nations League win in Bulgaria

Wales will host the United States in a friendly at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium on Thursday, 12 November.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in March but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This will only be the second meeting between the two sides and the first on Welsh soil.

The previous encounter took place in 2003 at Spartan Stadium in San Jose, where a Wales side managed by Mark Hughes lost 2-0.

After next month's fixture, Wales will play the final two fixtures of their Nations League campaign.

Ryan Giggs' side, who are top of Group B4, host the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, 15 November and Finland the following Wednesday, with both games at Cardiff City Stadium.

The Football Association of Wales said: "With all fixtures scheduled to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, the FAW will continue to adhere to Government guidelines and liaise with relevant authorities.

"Supporters will be notified should arrangements change and tickets become available."

This will be the USA's first match since a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica in February.

Gregg Berhalter's side are 22nd in the Fifa world rankings, two places lower than Wales in 20th.

"First and foremost, we are looking forward to getting the group together after such a challenging year," Berhalter said.

"Wales is a quality opponent with high-level players, so it's a good opportunity to test ourselves.

"We appreciate all the work by the Football Association of Wales and here at US Soccer to provide this opportunity to compete."