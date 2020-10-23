When is FA Cup first round draw, what are the dates, how much prize money?
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday and you can watch it live on the BBC.
Thirty-two non-league sides, having progressed through qualifying, will join all clubs from League One and League Two in the draw, which will be live on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST on Monday, 26 October.
First-round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, 7 November, with Premier League and Championship sides joining the competition from the third round.
Here are all the key dates for this season's FA Cup, plus the details on prize money.
Key dates for FA Cup in 2020-21
Final qualifying round: Saturday 24 October 2020
First-round draw: Monday, 26 October (live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST)
First round: Saturday, 7 November 2020
Second round: Saturday, 28 November 2020
Third round: Saturday, 9 January 2021
Fourth round: Saturday, 23 January 2021
Fifth round: Wednesday, 10 February 2021
Quarter-finals: Saturday, 20 March 2021
Semi-finals: Saturday, 17 April 2021
Final: Saturday, 15 May 2021
Prize money for winners in each round of FA Cup in 2020-21
Fourth-round qualifying winners: £9,375 (losers receive £3,125)
First round: £22,629
Second round: £34,000
Third round: £82,000
Fourth round: £90,000
Fifth round: £180,000
Quarter-finals: £360,000
Semi-finals: £900,000 (losers receive £450,000)
Final: £1,800,000 (loser receives £900,000)
