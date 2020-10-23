Last updated on .From the section Football

The EFL requested a £250m 'bail-out' from the Premier League

The English Football League has asked the Government to allow its clubs to defer millions of pounds in tax payments as it tries to resolve the £250m funding issue that has sparked fears some may go bust.

The EFL turned down a £50m bail-out offer from the Premier League for clubs in League One and Two because there was no contingency for Championship clubs.

It has left EFL executives looking for alternative sources of funding amid a struggle to pay bills in the continued absence of fans from stadiums.

Although dialogue between the EFL and Premier League is ongoing, chairman Rick Parry recognises the urgency of the situation.

He has authorised a submission to be sent to the Government regarding PAYE and National Insurance payments from November onwards.

Many League One and Two clubs used the furlough scheme to pay its players during lockdown.