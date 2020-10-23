Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Charlie Daniels missed most of the 2019-20 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury on 25 August last year

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels on a short-term deal until January.

The 34-year-old was released by the Cherries in the summer, having scored 17 goals in 265 appearances during nine years with the club.

The full-back featured just twice last season as Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League.

"He will bring valuable experience to the team," Town manager Sam Ricketts told the club website. external-link

