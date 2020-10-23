Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL is seeking power to decide titles and relegation in the event of another curtailed campaign

The SPFL says "several clubs" have had a change of heart and indicated support for giving the board power to decide another incomplete season.

In July, the SPFL lost a vote to take control should there be a repeat of last term's Covid-19 shutdown.

The league has now sent a questionnaire to all 42 clubs with a view to gaining enough backing for another ballot.

Members have also been asked whether league games should be forfeited when a club cannot fulfil a fixture.

That is currently the case in the League Cup, with 3-0 defeats imposed, but in the Scottish Premiership clubs have to be found guilty of breaching protocols.

The SPFL is seeking to formulate a strategy for titles, promotions and relegations in the event of a coronavirus-related curtailment.

Among the questions, clubs are asked how many matches they think should have to be played before "valid" final placings can be decided rather than a season being declared void.

"Given the ongoing challenges caused to sport worldwide by Covid-19, several clubs have now indicated they have changed their position," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"The board wishes to establish if a sufficient number of clubs now wish to revisit this issue, so we can significantly reduce the uncertainty and division that arose towards the end of last season."

Only if there is a consensus of similar opinion is it likely a formal ballot will take place.

Last season was curtailed after a controversial vote of all members, with the decision unsuccessfully challenged in court by relegated Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer. Rangers failed in a bid to instigate an independent investigation into the process.