Lily Woodham scored with virtually her first touch in international football

Women's European Championships qualifier: Wales v Norway Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and on BBC Sport website, live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

"This has been a dream of mine for a very long time. My family are obviously buzzing as well."

For Lily Woodham, dreams turned to reality on Thursday when she scored her first international goal, in her first international appearance, with almost her first touch in Wales' 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

Wales are aspiring to reach first major finals appearance, but you'd forgive 20-year-old Woodham if she feels she is already living her dreams.

Having come through the Wales age-grade sides and having spent her youth playing boys' football alongside the likes of Wales winger Rabbi Matondo, the Wales mantra of 'Together Stronger' is more than mere buzzwords.

Ahead of Wales' key clash with Norway on Tuesday, Woodham is hoping she has done enough to stay in Wales contention.

Highlights of Wales' 4-0 victory over the Faroe Islands

Woodham, who describes herself as being comfortable on the left side of defence or midfield, says she had never scored a header before the goal she powered past Oluva Joensen.

"Obviously I was buzzing to get my first cap and the goal for me was just a bonus," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I scored with a little header, which I have never done before so I am over the moon really.

"To score for my country is a dream come true and I can't really put it into words."

Matondo battles

Woodham is far from alone in playing against boys' teams as a junior player, but one of the good friends she made from that period is Wales and Schalke winger Matondo.

The former Manchester City player was one of the first to congratulate Woodham on her feat.

"Me and Rabbi used to play against other when I played for the boys club at a very young age," she said.

"He was very good then and he is very good now and we have been pals for a long time.

"We played against each other and it used to be a bit of a rivalry, Rhymney Boys against St Albans, but now obviously he's in Germany and I'm at Reading."

Reading are currently sixth in the WSL

Part of Wales' Royal quintet

Woodham plays her club football for Women's Super League side Reading and is currently sharing a dressing room with Wales team-mates Jess Fishlock, Angharad James, Rachel Rowe and Royals skipper Natasha Harding.

Woodham feels she's in an ideal environment now with both club and country.

"All five of us at Reading and we get on really well, I can go to them for help and support," she added.

"I obviously watched players like Jess [Fishlock] and Tash [Harding] growing up.

"To have them and Haz [James] and Rachel [Rowe] at my club and then being able to come on camp with the likes of Soph [Ingle], who has 100 caps, it is just an amazing experience."

Wales boss Jayne Ludlow believes Woodham has a bright future.

"Lily is an interesting personality, she's been with us on the scene for eight years and technically she's one of our best players," she said.

"She's continuing to progress with her club and we are feeling the benefit."