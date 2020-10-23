Mick McDermott led Glentoran to victory over Ballymena United in July's Irish Cup final

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has expressed doubts about the Irish FA's decision to differ from Ulster Rugby and GAA in opting to allow small numbers of fans at football games.

On Monday, Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín appealed to sporting bodies to stop allowing crowds into matches.

The minister said her view was based on advice from the chief medical officer and the chief scientific officer.

McDermott said "500 or 600 fans is not going to save Irish League football".

"If it's decided no fans, it's no fans. That's it. If that's the decision, that's the decision. I don't think we can argue or fight it," added the Glentoran boss.

"The operating costs to have 500 fans in probably outweigh the costs. If you were to have none in, you'd need no security, you'd need no Covid officers. You'd need no policemen here.

"I know from own rivals across town, just to open Windsor Park is a substantial cost. Do they want to open to allow 500 people in?"

McDermott believes the Irish FA and Northern Ireland Football League who are following the Northern Ireland football governing body's stance on the fans issue would be better served focusing their efforts on lobbying for local football to get a substantial package of financial support from government.

"I know there were positive comments last week that a financial package for senior football is a priority right now," added the Glentoran manager.

"Without it, and I said this as far back as June when we discussing about how to end the season and potentially split monies, teams would be facing bankruptcy by the turn of the year.

"Cliftonville, Dungannon and Warrenpoint were on a podcast that I listened to last week and all three chairmen said they would be out of funds by the end of the year. We can't have that happen."