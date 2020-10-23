Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

A Motherwell player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

All other squad and staff members returned negative results and are not required to quarantine under contact tracing protocols.

The club will conduct a further round of testing on Friday as a precaution prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Ross County.

After testing positive on Tuesday, the unnamed player's secondary test on Wednesday produced the same outcome.

