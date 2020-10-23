A Motherwell player tests positive for Covid-19

Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

breaker

A Motherwell player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

All other squad and staff members returned negative results and are not required to quarantine under contact tracing protocols.

The club will conduct a further round of testing on Friday as a precaution prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Ross County.

After testing positive on Tuesday, the unnamed player's secondary test on Wednesday produced the same outcome.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC