A Motherwell player tests positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
A Motherwell player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
All other squad and staff members returned negative results and are not required to quarantine under contact tracing protocols.
The club will conduct a further round of testing on Friday as a precaution prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Ross County.
After testing positive on Tuesday, the unnamed player's secondary test on Wednesday produced the same outcome.
