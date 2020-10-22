Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie says he tested negative for Covid-19 six times, after being deemed a close contact of Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong, as he revealed his frustration at having to quarantine for 14 days before making a comeback against AC Milan. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the scuffles that followed his side's win at Standard Liege were caused by the Belgians lacking "class and humility" after their first European home defeat in six years. (Sun) external-link

Scottish businessman Stuart Gibson - Rangers' fourth largest shareholder - says he is open to increasing his £5m stake and plans to use his Asian business influence to attract fresh investment to Ibrox. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Boss Neil Lennon is vowing to ignore the "hysteria" over Celtic's form after they followed up Old Firm defeat with a Europa League loss at home to AC Milan. (Daily Mail) external-link

Celtic were "miles better" in the "simplified" shape of a back four after Neil Lennon's half-time switch from a 3-5-2, says midfielder Callum McGregor. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban is taking inspiration from team-mate Andrew Considine - who made his Scotland debut at age 33 - as he bids to earn international honours with Ireland. (Press & Journal) external-link

Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers is out with an injury that's "not looking good," according to manager Micky Mellon. (Evening Telegraph) external-link

Dundee United striker Cammy Smith has joined Championship side Ayr United on loan until January. (Courier) external-link