Carla Ward took over at Birmingham in the summer

Birmingham City manager Carla Ward has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ward, 36, will now self-isolate for 10 days away from the club.

Birmingham City, who are in seventh place in the Women's Super League, take on West Ham in their next game on 8 November.

Ward, who took over at Birmingham this summer, led the team to back-to-back victories against Bristol City and Reading in the WSL before the international break.