BBC Sport is streaming 50 Irish Premiership matches live over the course of the season.

The Irish Premiership encounter between Coleraine and champions Linfield on Friday, 13 November will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

It will be the first match between last season's top two in the new campaign.

Glentoran, Larne, Crusaders, Portadown and Warrenpoint Town will feature in five streams on the BBC Sport website next month.

Linfield's games away to Larne and Crusaders will be broadcast on BBC Two NI in December.

Glentoran against Larne, who faced off in a thrilling five-goal encounter live on the BBC last season, will be streamed on the BBC Sport website on Saturday, 7 November.

The Bannsiders and Linfield will be hoping for a lucky Friday the 13th before Larne host Crusaders at Inver Park the following day.

Portadown will be aiming to avenge last season's Irish Cup exit at the hands of Glentoran on 20 November before the BBC cameras head to Milltown as Warrenpoint Town welcome Linfield a week later.

BBC Sport website streams Glentoran v Larne Saturday, 7 November 17:30 GMT Coleraine v Linfield Friday, 13 November 19:35 GMT Larne v Crusaders Saturday, 14 November 17:30 GMT Portadown v Glentoran Friday, 20 November 19:30 GMT Warrenpoint Town v Linfield Friday, 27 November 19:30 GMT