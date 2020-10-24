Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership title race resumes with both Celtic and Rangers in action on Sunday.

Celtic have lost their last two games - to Rangers and AC Milan - and face a tough away trip at Pittodrie.

Rangers, four points clear at the top after six wins in a row, host Livingston at Ibrox.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Sunday's action.

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun 12:00 BST)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes Johnny Hayes (groin) and Ryan Edmondson (foot) could both feature against Celtic on Sunday despite their pair limping off against Hamilton in midweek.

Sam Cosgrove and Matty Kennedy were unused subs on Tuesday following injury and Mikey Devlin (hamstring) and Curtis Main (thigh) are stepping up fitness work and could also force their way into the picture. Dean Campbell (foot) and Tomas Cerny (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Celtic will assess Israel defender Nir Bitton following his Covid-19 lay-off. Odsonne Edouard and Hatem Elhamed are working their way back from positive tests and are also extremely doubtful.

Mikey Johnston is closer to returning after recovering from knee and calf problems but James Forrest (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (back) are still out.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I expect it to be tight. They [Celtic] have got great attacking threats, they have been over the course, guys who when the questions have been asked of them in the past, they have stood up."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We're making too much of one result and one performance [against Rangers]. We will come back stronger than ever and we're looking forward to the challenge and the challenges ahead."

Pick your Aberdeen XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Livingston (Sun 15:00 BST)

Borna Barisic could miss out for Rangers after being sent for a scan on a thigh strain after being substituted in the win over Standard Liege.

Gerrard is also monitoring a few other knocks but the only definite absentees are Nikola Katic (knee), and new recruit Bongani Zungu, who is still quarantining after arriving into the UK from France.

Livingston will be without on-loan Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, who is not allowed to face his parent club. Max Stryjek is set to come in for his second Premiership appearance having kept a clean sheet against Rangers in August.

Keaghan Jacobs is working his way back from a foot injury and Alan Lithgow (hip) remains out.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We know what to expect. We know Livingston are going to be an organised team, difficult to play against and they will try and hurt us at the right times."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "They have been a team that's been getting better year on year, and this year not only have they got a good starting XI, the squad also has good depth to it."

Pick your Rangers XI



















Select formation Confirm team