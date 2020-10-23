Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Can Amy Irons recover from failing to score a single point in last week's Sportscene Predictor?
This time, the presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Celtic, Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell in forecasting the weekend's Scottish Premiership scores.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Gary
|Kilmarnock v Hibernian
|1-1
|1-2
|Motherwell v Ross County
|2-1
|1-0
|St Johnstone v Dundee Utd
|2-0
|1-1
|Aberdeen v Celtic
|1-2
|1-3
|Rangers v Livingston
|3-1
|4-0
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Kilmarnock v Hibernian (Sat 15:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Gary's prediction: 1-2
Motherwell v Ross County (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Gary's prediction: 1-0
St Johnstone v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Gary's prediction: 1-1
Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun 12:00 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Gary's prediction: 1-3
Rangers v Livingston (Sun 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Gary's prediction: 4-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|570
|Pundits
|490
|Amy v Pundits
|P11
|W4
|D3
|L4
