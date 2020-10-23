Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

graphic

Can Amy Irons recover from failing to score a single point in last week's Sportscene Predictor?

This time, the presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Celtic, Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell in forecasting the weekend's Scottish Premiership scores.

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership
AmyGary
Kilmarnock v Hibernian1-11-2
Motherwell v Ross County2-11-0
St Johnstone v Dundee Utd2-01-1
Aberdeen v Celtic1-21-3
Rangers v Livingston3-14-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian (Sat 15:00 BST)

Label

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Gary's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Ross County (Sat 15:00)

label

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Gary's prediction: 1-0

St Johnstone v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)

label

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Gary's prediction: 1-1

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun 12:00 GMT)

label

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Gary's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Livingston (Sun 15:00)

Label

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Gary's prediction: 4-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy570
Pundits490
Amy v Pundits
P11W4D3L4
