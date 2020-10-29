Europa League - Group D
BenficaBenfica20:00Standard LiegeStandard Liege
Venue: Estádio da Luz

Benfica v Standard Liege

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002023
2Roma11002113
3Young Boys100112-10
4CSKA Sofia100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Molde11002113
2Arsenal11002113
3Dundalk100112-10
4Rapid Vienna100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11006243
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva11003123
3Slavia Prague100113-20
4Nice100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11004223
2Rangers11002023
3Lech Poznan100124-20
4Standard Liege100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada11002113
2Omonia Nicosia10101101
3PAOK Salonika10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar11001013
2Real Sociedad11001013
3Napoli100101-10
4HNK Rijeka100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester11003033
2Sporting Braga11003033
3Zorya Luhansk100103-30
4AEK Athens100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille11004133
2AC Milan11003123
3Celtic100113-20
4Sparta Prague100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11005323
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv11001013
3FK Qarabag100101-10
4Sivasspor100135-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham11003033
2Royal Antwerp11002113
3Ludogorets100112-10
4LASK100103-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow10101101
2RZ Pellets WAC10101101
3Dinamo Zagreb10100001
4Feyenoord10100001

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim11002023
2Slovan Liberec11001013
3KAA Gent100101-10
4Red Star Belgrade100102-20
