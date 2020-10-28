Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vardy has six goals this season, all in the Premier League

Jamie Vardy is set to return to Leicester's starting XI for Thursday's Europa League game against AEK Athens after recovering from a calf injury.

The striker came on after an hour and scored the winner in the 1-0 win against Arsenal on Sunday.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira is out with an Achilles injury while Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi (both groin) and Nampalys Mendy (thigh) are also out.

Leicester began Group G with a 3-0 win at home to Zorya Luhansk.

Thursday will be their first European trip since April 2017 when they lost 1-0 at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"When you have experiences like that [of the Champions League] they are amazing but the flip side is you want more," said Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"It's been a long road back to European football and we were hoping for the Champions League but you don't always get what you want.

"We're here in another amazing competition and these nights are different but they are what you work for. You hope one day soon we can get the fans back, that's the reason we do it, to have the fans able to travel to Athens."