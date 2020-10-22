Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison was appointed Connah';s Quay boss in

Connah's Quay have confirmed boss Andy Morrison will not face disciplinary action over comments made after the Europa League loss to Dinamo Tbilisi.

Uefa's Ethics and Disciplinary body investigated after Morrison admitted he "turned a blind eye" to players feeling unwell before the game in September.

Nomads were already without four players, three of whom had tested positive for Covid-19.

But the Return to Play protocol had been "respected by the club" said Uefa.

However, the Cymru Premier champions have been fined for "improper conduct" after five players were booked in the 1-0 defeat at Wrexham's Racecourse Stadium.

Nomads were fined €5,250 [£4,738] for improper conduct on the night and the club must pay the fine within 90 days.

The second qualifying round game, played over one leg due to the pandemic, went ahead despite three players having tested positive for Covid-19 beforehand.

The trio and a fourth player, who had not had a positive test at that stage, were in self-isolation.

After the game Morrison said: "Three lads have turned up tonight and they're not well,"

"And it's like 'lads, I don't want to hear it. I can't hear it tonight that you're ill... let's just get through it'.

"I've been told that before the game and we've had to turn a blind eye to it and then you would have never noticed that anyone there tonight wasn't feeling great."

The Cymru Premier champions insisted any insinuation the club had ignored players being unwell with symptoms of Covid-19 was "categorically untrue".

In a statement Connah's Quay say the Ethics and Disciiplinary Inspection noted: "From the response rendered by the club and their team's doctor as well as the evidence available to the investigation, the EDI observes that in principle, the provisions of the Uefa Return to Play protocol were respected by the club."

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) also recently said it was satisfied Covid-19 protocols were followed in order for the game to go ahead.

However, based on Morrison's post-match comments, the FAW were investigating whether a breach took place.