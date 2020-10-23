Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Romain Saiss has been involved in three clean-sheets for Wolves and has scored once for Wolves this season

Who will be your replacement for Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk?

Why you should consider making Manchester City's Raheem Sterling captain, and we look at whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's luck is about to change.

Here are this week's fantasy football tips.

Who would you like instead of Van Dijk?

Following the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, a fair few of you out there will be a considering a replacement.

Now should it be like for like regarding value? Or perhaps there are some bargain defenders out there?

What about a Wolves defender? Two clean sheets in the past two games and the Midlands club have Newcastle at home on Sunday. Moroccan Romain Saiss, who has also scored this season, certainly enjoys a foray forward and played as a left-sided midfielder in the 1-0 win against Leeds.

What about a defender from the members of the '100% club'? Yes, Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa have both scored a goal each this campaign and been involved in three clean sheets.

They are at home to Leeds on Friday - it could be a great start to your FF weekend.

Captain, my captain

Marcus Rashford has scored four times in all competitions for Manchester United this season

West Ham were no doubt quite buoyant after that remarkable comeback from 3-0 down against Tottenham last week - sadly they might be set to hurtle back down to earth on Saturday because Manchester City are in town.

What that usually spells is 'defeat' - the Hammers have lost their past nine matches against City in all competitions.

If one of the big hitters in your team is forward Raheem Sterling then you might want to make him captain. The England attacker has been directly involved in 11 goals in his past six Premier League starts against the east London club.

Elsewhere, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who was sensational against Newcastle and Paris St-Germain, will be up against Chelsea's somewhat porous defence.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals in his past three games against Chelsea in all competitions.

If you want to go slightly left of field then it's worth noting that Danny Ings (everybody's second striker, right?) has scored in four of his five appearances in all competitions against Everton for Southampton. The Saints have won five of their past seven home Premier League matches against the Toffees.

A change in fortunes for Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has never gone more than four league games without a goal for Arsenal

Hands up if you have been holding on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, waiting for that game for his luck to turn in the top flight?

He scored 29 times last campaign in all competitions, but only once in the Premier League this season so far.

Well, Sunday's match against Leicester might be where it does happen for the 31-year-old. He has hit the net four times against the Foxes since he joined the Gunners in January 2018, with three of those goals coming at home.

Arsenal are also unbeaten in their past 27 home meetings with Leicester in all competitions, so the ingredients are there for Aubameyang to end his four-match barren streak in the league.

The wildcards

You are either itching or have itched - Gareth Bale and/or Edinson Cavani?

Go on, you know you want to.