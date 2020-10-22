Last updated on .From the section QPR

Niko Hamalainen made 32 appearances for Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last season

Queens Park Rangers defender Niko Hamalainen has signed a new four-year contract.

The 23-year-old will now remain with the Championship club until 2024.

Hamalainen joined QPR in 2014 and has had loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Los Angles FC and, most recently, Kilmarnock.

"I feel this is a really significant time for me and my career," the Finland international told the club website. external-link

"I am so hungry to do well, and that's the main focus for me now - to play as many games as I can for the first team and push on."