Niko Hamalainen: QPR defender signs new contract until 2024

Niko Hamalainen in action for QPR
Niko Hamalainen made 32 appearances for Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock last season

Queens Park Rangers defender Niko Hamalainen has signed a new four-year contract.

The 23-year-old will now remain with the Championship club until 2024.

Hamalainen joined QPR in 2014 and has had loan spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Los Angles FC and, most recently, Kilmarnock.

"I feel this is a really significant time for me and my career," the Finland international told the club website.external-link

"I am so hungry to do well, and that's the main focus for me now - to play as many games as I can for the first team and push on."

