Mark Howard: Scunthorpe sign ex-Blackpool and Sheffield United goalkeeper

Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Mark Howard playing for Blackpool
Mark Howard played his last match for Blackpool against Wycombe in January

League Two side Scunthorpe United have signed free-agent goalkeeper Mark Howard on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old began his career at Arsenal, but his most recent spell was with Blackpool, where he played 47 games in all competitions.

He has a made a total of 270 career appearances playing for clubs also including Aberdeen, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers.

He has signed a deal with Scubnthorpe until the end of the season.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC