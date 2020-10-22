Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Linfield won their fourth Women's Premiership title in a row in 2019

Linfield have been drawn away to Belgian side RSC Anderlecht in the first round of qualifying for the Women's Champions League.

The single-legged tie will take place on 3-4 November in Brussels.

Anderlecht and Linfield met in the Belgian capital in the 2019-20 tournament with Filip de Winne's side coming out 3-1 winners.

The Blues won their fourth successive Women's Premiership title in September 2019.

Should Linfield beat Anderlecht they will find out their second qualifying round opponents on 6 November.

Glasgow City will host the Republic of Ireland's Peamount United in the first qualifying round.

City reached the quarter-finals of last season's Champions League before losing a delayed, one-off game 9-1 to eventual finalists Wolfsburg, with Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade scoring the Scottish side's goal in Spain.