Notts County were relegated from the EFL in 2019 and were beaten in this year's National League play-off final by Harrogate Town

Notts County have been forced to withdraw from the FA Cup after two more players tested positive for Covid-19 before the fourth qualifying round.

County now have six players who have tested positive for the virus and are self-isolating as a result.

It means Saturday's opponents King's Lynn Town will get a bye and play in the first round for the first time.

County's upcoming National League games against Aldershot Town and Halifax have also been postponed.

It comes as Barnet say they are "confident" of playing their tie with Leiston despite having manager Peter Beadle and nine players out following positive coronavirus tests.

"Naturally, we are incredibly disappointed to withdraw from the FA Cup - a competition, as past winners, we have a wonderful association with - but with only 14 available players and several positions we're now unable to cover, on top of the clear risk of more infections coming to light in the coming days, it is only right that we take decisive action to cease training and playing for the time being," Notts County chief executive Jason Turner told the club website. external-link

"I am hugely proud of the way the club has conducted itself throughout the pandemic and would once again like to pay tribute to our owners, Chris and Alex Reedtz, for continuing to fund regular testing despite this not being mandatory, thus ensuring we are doing all we can to protect our players, staff and the wider public."

County, who won the FA Cup in 1894, have never failed to reach the first round of the FA Cup in their history.

"While I'm devastated that I won't have the opportunity to put together a cup run for the club this season, the safety of my players, staff, the opposition and their families have to be the priority at this terrible time," manager Neal Ardley added.

"As we're all aware, it's taken some people many months to recover from this illness and we therefore need to tread very carefully when it comes to rehabilitating our affected players.

"This is a new situation for everyone and I'm in close dialogue with our medical department to ensure we have careful and considered procedures in place."