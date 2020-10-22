Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Barnet are currently 12th in the National League

Barnet manager Peter Beadle and nine players will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie against Leiston because of positive coronavirus tests.

Six squad members and staff were diagnosed in the latest round of tests, meaning a total of 10 players have been affected in the past two weeks.

One player has to self-isolate for 14 days because of close contact tracing, despite testing negative.

The Bees said they expect the fourth qualifying round tie will go ahead.

Last week's National League match with Hartlepool United was postponed.

A Barnet statement said Beadle is "currently asymptomatic and doing well".

"Subject to any change in the current situation," the statement continued, "the club remains confident of being able to field a team on Saturday and negative testing players will return to training from tomorrow.

"Overall, 10 playing members of our first team have been affected over the last two weeks. With one of these players ending his isolation period ahead of Saturday, there will be nine out of action for our FA Cup tie against Leiston."