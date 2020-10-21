Europa League - Group A
Young BoysYoung Boys17:55RomaRoma
Venue: Wankdorf

Young Boys v Roma

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj00000000
2CSKA Sofia00000000
3Roma00000000
4Young Boys00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal00000000
2Dundalk00000000
3Molde00000000
4Rapid Vienna00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen00000000
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva00000000
3Nice00000000
4Slavia Prague00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica00000000
2Lech Poznan00000000
3Rangers00000000
4Standard Liege00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada00000000
2Omonia Nicosia00000000
3PAOK Salonika00000000
4PSV Eindhoven00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar00000000
2HNK Rijeka00000000
3Napoli00000000
4Real Sociedad00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AEK Athens00000000
2Leicester00000000
3Sporting Braga00000000
4Zorya Luhansk00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic00000000
2Lille00000000
3AC Milan00000000
4Sparta Prague00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Qarabag00000000
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv00000000
3Sivasspor00000000
4Villarreal00000000

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK00000000
2Ludogorets00000000
3Royal Antwerp00000000
4Tottenham00000000

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow00000000
2Dinamo Zagreb00000000
3Feyenoord00000000
4RZ Pellets WAC00000000

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade00000000
2KAA Gent00000000
3Slovan Liberec00000000
4Hoffenheim00000000
View full Europa League tables

