Jordy Hiwula: Portsmouth sign free-agent forward on short-term deal
Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed free-agent forward Jordy Hiwula on a short-term deal until 20 January.
The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with Coventry, playing 61 games, before leaving in the summer.
He could make his debut for Pompey against Sunderland on Saturday.
"He's a technical player and also a very good finisher, who has done well in this division in the recent past," assistant manager Joe Gallen told the club website.
