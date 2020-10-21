Ali Koiki: Bristol Rovers sign defender following Burnley exit
Bristol Rovers have signed free agent defender Ali Koiki.
The 21-year-old left Burnley in the summer after turning down a new deal with the Premier League side.
He spent time on loan at Swindon in 2018-19, making 15 league appearances, and could make his debut for Rovers against Accrington on Saturday.
"He's a player that we have tracked for a long time and he has the attributes that suit our style of play," Rovers boss Ben Garner told the club website.
The League One side have not disclosed the length of contract Koiki has signed.
