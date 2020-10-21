Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland midfielder Caragh Hamilton has sustained a knee injury in Glentoran's Women's Premiership win over Cliftonville on 14 October.

She scored the fourth goal in the 4-0 win over the Reds but scans show she has torn her ACL, MCL and meniscus.

Hamilton was set to be named in Kenny Shiels' NI squad for Tuesday's Euro 2022 qualifier away to Belarus.

Shiels is already without Glentoran midfielder Emma McMaster and Rangers' Megan Bell with long-term injuries.

After a year away from domestic football, Hamilton returned to Glentoran for the current Women's Premiership campaign.

The versatile 24-year-old, who can also play as a forward, had netted four goals in the Glens' six Premiership matches this season, which helped Billy Clarke's side to top the table ahead of Sion Swifts.