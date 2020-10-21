Glen Kamara helped Rangers defeat Celtic on Saturday

Europa League: Standard Liege v Rangers Venue: Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege Date: Thursday 22 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Updates on Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told the club's board he wants to secure Glen Kamara on an extended contract.

The Finland player, 24, has made 68 appearances since joining from Dundee last year and his deal runs until 2023.

Kamara could feature in Rangers' Europa League group opener away to Standard Liege on Thursday.

"If it was my decision the answer would be yes," said Gerrard on the prospect of extending Kamara's stay to stave off any interested suitors.

"Glen has been fantastic for me since day one. He's grown and he's evolved. He's improved and he's listened. There were different areas of his game that we felt we could shape and help him become a better player.

"But he is the one who has really gone out and worked on his game both in and out of possession. He's in a fantastic place and is playing with confidence.

"He was superb at the weekend [in the 2-0 win at Celtic Park] but for me he has been really consistent for much longer than that.

"We want Glen around us for as long as possible and everyone knows my feelings on that situation."