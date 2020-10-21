Max Kilman signs new Wolves contract to 2025

Wolves defender Max Kilman
Kilman clears the danger during his man of the match performance at Leeds

Wolves defender Max Kilman has signed a new contract at Molineux, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 23-year-old joined from non-league Maidenhead in August 2018 and agreed a new two-year deal in April.

Kilman made 11 appearances last term, with five in Wolves' run to the Europa League quarter-finals, and was man of the match in Monday's 1-0 win at Leeds.

He follows Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez by signing a new long-term contract with Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Chelsea-born Kilman, a former England futsal international, was first named in the senior squad in December 2018 and made his debut in May 2019.

"It's been quite the journey," the defender said. "Becoming a first-team player definitely came as a surprise. I only signed for the under-23s and I didn't have the expectation that I would get to the first team.

"I obviously had a bit of belief in myself and my own ability - every player does, but I never thought it would happen within the first six months of joining.

"Everyone involved in the club, they've all been brilliant with me and I've always felt very welcomed here."

