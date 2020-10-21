Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Jeando Fuchs (left) earned the first of his two Cameroon caps against Brazil in November 2018

Jeando Fuchs believes his move to Dundee United can further his international career with Cameroon.

Midfielder Fuchs arrived at Tannadice on a two-year deal from La Liga side Alaves earlier this month.

The 23-year-old has represented his country twice, his debut coming against Brazil in 2018.

"If I play well here my manager in Cameroon calls me, because he needs players in the team at a good level," Fuchs said.

"Before, I didn't play in Spain. I have come here because the manager said he wanted to teach me, because I need to develop my football for progress, because I am a young player, I have a lot to learn."

Prior to signing for Alaves last summer, Fuchs amassed more than 100 appearances for French side Sochaux.

He watched his new team on television during his recent 14-day isolation period in Dundee to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

And a conversation with former Hearts midfielder - and fellow Cameroon international - Arnaud Djoum backed up the midfielder's belief that coming to United is the correct next step in his career.

"He said it is a good team, you want to develop and look forward," Fuchs said before Saturday's meeting with St Johnstone.

"He told me here in Scotland it is a good league for you, because you can run, you can play, you can improve, it is very good for the young players."