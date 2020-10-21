Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group C
WalesWales16:30Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women
Venue: Rodney Parade

Wales v Faroe Islands Women

Women's European Championships qualifier: Wales v Faroe Islands
Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Thursday, 22 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Wales via the red button and on BBC Sport website, live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales know they have no room for a slip-up against the Faroe Islands in their European Championship qualifier.

Wales won the reverse fixture 6-0 in August 2019 and need maximum points to ensure their hopes of a first major final appearance do not fade rapidly.

Experienced defender Loren Dykes (personal reasons) and Anna Filby (foot injury) miss out but otherwise Wales are at full strength.

"It is important that we put the best team on the pitch we can," Ludlow said.

Wales are second in qualifying Group C behind runaway leaders Norway.

That would be good enough for at least a play-off berth for the Euro 2021 tournament that has been postponed to 2022.

Wales will need to beat the Faroe Islands and gain a point against Norway to keep their fate in their own hands if fourth-placed Northern Ireland win in Belarus in their qualifier on Tuesday, 27 October.

Ludlow's side would miss out to Northern Ireland on away goals in a head-to-head if the two sides finish level on points, having drawn 2-2 in Newport and 0-0 in Belfast.

However, Northern Ireland's contest with Belarus could be in doubt as Belarus' qualifier in Norway tomorrow has been postponed.

That also changes the complexion of what Norway need from the game at Rodney Parade set for Tuesday, 27 October.

Had Norway beaten Belarus at home - a highly likely scenario - they would have headed to Wales with their qualification for the finals secured. Now a win in Wales will secure qualification.

What is certain for Wales is that they can't afford a slip against the Faroes and Ludlow admits the game presents a chance to shuffle her players ahead of the Norway visit.

"We have an extended squad of 25 and I've been impressed by what I've seen," Ludlow added.

"We will be looking to use a big chunk of the squad within tomorrow's game and then look ahead and see where we are injury-wise and start prepping for the next game."

Captain Sophie Ingle, who will win her 101st cap for Wales at Rodney Parade, says it is important Wales don't overlook the Faroes and focus on the Norway match.

"We have to look at the next game. Yes on paper we should win, but it is never that simple and I think they girls know that.

"We are going to have more of the ball that we are used to and we will need to be patient with our build-up play."

Thursday 22nd October 2020

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway55003313215
2Wales52219368
3Belarus Women42029816
4N Ireland Wom5122814-65
5Faroe Islands Women5005033-330

View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

