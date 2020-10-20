Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has not played for Arsenal since their home win over West Ham on 7 March

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he is "deeply disappointed" after being left out of the Gunners' 25-man Premier League squad.

Ozil, 32, who joined Arsenal for a then club record £42.4m in 2013, has not played for the club since 7 March.

The German, who had also been omitted from the Europa League squad, can now only play for Arsenal Under-23s until his deal expires in summer 2021.

In a message to Arsenal fans, he said "loyalty is hard to come by nowadays".

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," Ozil wrote on social media. external-link

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated.

"I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far."

Since joining from Real Madrid seven years ago, Ozil has scored 44 goals in 254 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

He fell out of favour under previous manager Unai Emery before returning to the side under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

After Mikel Arteta's appointment in December 2019, Ozil started all 10 of Arsenal's Premier League games immediately before the coronavirus pandemic forced a three-month suspension of the top-flight in March.

Earlier in October, he offered to pay the salary of Jerry Quy, the man who plays the role of club mascot Gunnersaurus, who was one of 55 redundancies at the club.

"Before the coronavirus break I was really happy with my development under our new coach Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level," Ozil added.

"But then things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

"What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club.

"No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this.

"I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."